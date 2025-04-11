Old Mutual treats top performing retail sales staff with a Capetown excursion

Old Mutual (Malawi) Limited has rewarded 14 of its top performing retail sales staff with an all paid for excursion treat in Cape Town, South Africa.

This is coming a month after the sales teams were equipped and awarded for exceptional performance in 2024 at the Annual Sales Conference held at Sunbird Livingstonia Hotel in Salima and an all paid for tour of Dubai for the corporate business team earlier this year.

Speaking in an interview, Old Mutual Malawi Human Capital Executive Rex Kadzongwe said the business values its employees by among others recognising and rewarding excellence in performance.

“We have so many incentives within our business to ensure that staff remain more productive and engaged. If you can recall, few months ago, we had sent the Corporate Business team to Dubai and now we are sending our Retail Sales team to Cape Town,” he said.

According to Kadzongwe these are just few of the incentives that Old Mutual offers to reward and motivate its employees as they will continue to motivate them challenging them to become the best selves as the business continue to help them achieve their personal and career goals.

The 14 will spend one week in Cape Town, South Africa where among others are expected to visit tourist sites including Table Mountain, Robben Island and a learning exposure to the Old Mutual Limited offices in South Africa.

One of the retail sales staff on the trip, Richard Barnaba, who is also the Sales Manager, leading the Telesales department said the trip is an eye opener, and it has motivated him to even work harder when he returns.

“This is one great experience; I am enjoying every moment here. It really feels good when one’s efforts are seen rewarded. I am glad that I am one of the sales people that qualified for this trip,” he said.

The onshore trip is one of the annual incentives that the business offers to employees who go over and above in their performance.

In the past years, Old Mutual has sent its top performing staff to destinations including Berlin, in Germany, Thailand, Singapore, Namibia, just to mention a few.

