Nankhumwa Invades MCP Heartland: PDP Leader Lights Political Firestorm in Central Region

Dr. Kondwani Nankhumwa, President of the newly formed People’s Democratic Party (PDP), has ignited political shockwaves with a bold campaign blitz into what many call the “bedroom” of the ruling Malawi Congress Party (MCP).

Kicking off on Thursday at Court Ground in Nkhoma, Nankhumwa’s rally drew thousands, sending a clear message—the Central Region is no longer off-limits.

With fiery speeches and a renewed message of reform and accountability, Nankhumwa has launched a well-orchestrated series of rallies across MCP’s strongholds, aiming to flip the script in one of Malawi’s most politically loyal regions.

“This is not just a tour—it’s a political awakening,” a PDP insider said. “People are tired of broken promises. The winds of change are blowing through the Central Region.”

The campaign, which continues with stops in Chowo, Chamadenga, Dzenza, Mtsiliza, Mtandile Mwenera, Area 23, Mloza, and Kaliyeka, is a direct challenge to MCP’s grip. It culminates with rallies at Ngwenya and Tsetse Grounds—events expected to be a show of force and unity.

Nankhumwa’s approach is clear: bypass political elites and speak directly to the grassroots. His team is capitalizing on growing discontent with the current government, pitching the PDP as the credible alternative Malawians have been waiting for.

With the 2025 general elections on the horizon, this tour is not just a political statement—it’s a declaration of war on the status quo.

The question now is not whether Nankhumwa is serious—it’s whether the MCP is ready for the storm he’s bringing.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!