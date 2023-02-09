Mob assault elderly women over witchcraft accusations

Four elderly women in Nsanje have been beaten up and sustained injuries over accusations of witchcraft.

This incident happened on Thursday in Traditional Authority Mbenje’s area

District Gender Officer, Edison Njembe, said two of the women have sustained serious injuries.

“I understand someone died suddenly yesterday and they suspect the four elderly women to have put a spell on the deceased.

“It all started at a graveyard this morning where the elderly women were forced to dig a grave, according to the law enforcers.

She said the police swiftly rescued the women and were taken to hospital where they were treated

Njembe said the police are now hunting for the perpetrators so that they face justice.

