Rights activists press on Chakwera to resign over Chizuma saga

Some rights activists are putting pressure on President Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera to resign over the handling of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) director Martha Chizuma’s interdiction saga.

Government interdicted Chizuma this week over a leaked audio clip and this has gone down well both locally and internationally with the US threatening to cut aid as this has been interpreted as the government is shielding corrupt people.

Bon Kalindo and other activists are also demanding the resignation of Secretary to President and Cabinet, Collen Zamba, and Attorney General Thabo Chakaka Nyirenda over the same issue.

Addressing the media on Thursday, Kalindo said Chakwera has failed to lead by example in the fight against corruption.

He said Chakwera talks so much on the fight against corruption but there is no effort on the ground in the fight against corruption.

Kalindo said that instead of fighting corruption, Chakwera’s government has waged war against Chizuma.

Chakwera has also been faulted for bringing back into his cabinet former deputy Minister of Agriculture Madalitso Kambauwa Wirima who was fired over Affordable Input Programme mess. Kalindo wonders why a person who was fired over such a mess could be hired as a full minister.

The CSO leaders have since called on Chizuma to bite hard those involved in corruption.

They say Chizuma has the opportunity to fight all those involved in corruption as she has the support of the citizens.

Kalindo also Vice President Saulos Chilima should also step down to create space for a fresh election.

Apart from corruption, the CSOs leaders also say government has failed to address issues of security, forex shortage and other economic challenges.

The CSOs have since announced that they will conduct demonstrations on March 20, 2023, in all regions to demand that Chakwera, Nyirenda and Zamba should step down.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!