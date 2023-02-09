Chakwera faces ultimatum over federation referendum

Federation proponents have given President Dr Lazarus Chakwera up to March 3, 2023 to call for a referendum on federation or face what they call national revolution.

The Federalism Institute has set 3rd March wants the referendum so that Malawians should decide whether to adopt federalism system of government or not.

Last month, the grouping gave Chakwera two months to call for the said referendum, saying Malawi needs to change her system of government as the current one has failed to deliver the much talked development.

Lusungu Mwakhwawa, leader of the Federalism Institute said they expect the President to call for referendum within the remaining period or risk facing a national wide revolution.

According to Mwakhwawa, there is no justification to warrant those in authority not to submit to letting Malawians decide for their future as was the case in 1993 when they chose democracy over one party rule.

This far, he has urged security entities to act professionally on the said date to avoid a repetition of the July 2011 demonstration fracas.

