8 Malawians rescued in Turkey earthquake

Government says a search and rescue mission continues in Turkey for Malawians who might be trapped in rubble after eight Malawians were rescued in earthquake hit Turkey early this week.

The earthquake has left over 15,000 people dead and millions others displaced.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson John Kabaghe said no Malawian has suffered casualties.

However, he said the Malawians need urgent shelter as they are putting up in open space where they are experiencing biting cold and wind at night.

In addition, the Malawians have lost their belongings in the devastating earthquake which also hit parts of Syria.

Most of the Malawians in Turkey are students in various universities.

An international relations expert, Maclan Kanyangwa has since asked the Government to continue with its contact and tracing efforts as they could be more Malawians affected.

International media organisations are reporting that over 15 000 people died in Turkey and Syria following the earthquake on Monday.

