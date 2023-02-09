Police arrest jealousy husband for shooting to death wife’s lover

Police in Mangochi District have arrested a 43-year-old man on allegations that he shot to death a motorcycle taxi operator whom he accused of flirting with his wife.

Police say they have arrested Abubakar Ayilu on allegations that he shot to death Rabson Allie aged 53 with a rifle.

It is alleged that a few months ago, the suspect vowed to deal with Allie (now deceased) after he heard rumours that his wife was going out with him.

On the night of February 7, 2023 the suspect and his four accomplices invaded Allie’s compound at Uluche Village in Traditional Authority Katuli in the district and found him with his wife and three kids.

The five who carried panga knives and unidentified rifle threatened to kill the whole family if they attempted to shout for help.

They shot Allie on the right knee after beating him mercilessly then fled while Allie was rushed to Katuli Health Centre where he died while receiving treatment.

The matter was reported at Katuli Police Unit who visited the scene and found one empty cartridge.

Postmortem conducted at the hospital revealed that Allie succumbed to severe loss of blood.

Meanwhile, investigations are still underway to arrest the remaining suspects and recover the rifle.

Ayilu hails from Kwizimba Village in Traditional Authority Katuli in Mangochi District.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!