Mob beat up Escom workers for disconnecting illegal power connection

An angry mob has beat up some workers of Escom who had gone to Manje township in Blantyre to disconnect illegal power connection.

Escom public relations officer Innocent Chitosi has confirmed the incident, saying the matter was reported to police.

“It is against the law to beat up Escom workers when they are on duty just as it is illegal to connect electricity illegally,” said Chitosi.

He said the illegal electricity connection attract a K5 million fine or risk a lengthy jail term.

“As Escom, we lose billions of money through the illegal connections. This trend has been growing over the time but now we are busting this because we have stepped up our inspections,” said Chitosi.

He said Escom continues to discover illegal power connections in all parts of the country.

