Pasuwa negotiating ‘some loose ends’ with Bullets over contract

Despite Nyasa Big Bullets announcing that they have agreed “in principle” to a three-year contract with coach Callisto Pasuwa, the Zimbabwean says the offer has not been agreed entirely as he is negotiating after tabling a counter-offer.

Bullets chief executive officer (CEO) Fleetwood Haiya said Pasuwa agreed to the terms and all that is remaining is to finalise the paperwork.

However, Pasuwa’s manager Gibson Mahachi in quotes reported by The Herald newspaper of Zimbabwe said a deal was close, “but there were still some loose ends to deal with.”

Mahachi said they are negotiating with Bullets but generally Pasuwa is “satisfied” with the working conditions he found at the domestic football giants “and is confident of achieving more with the team.”

He said: “It’s only that we are still negotiating and in the next one or two days we will have concluded.”

Pasuwa’s manager added: “They have tabled their offer and today [Tuesday] we sent our counter-offer and we are waiting for their feedback.”

Pasuwa’s initial two and a half months contract with Bullets expired at the end of last month.

The former Zimbabwe Warriors and Dynamos FC coach took over the mantle from Rogers Yasin and Elia Kananji in October last year and was given a target of winning the TNM Super League title as a condition for a long-term romance with the People’s Team.

He took over the team when it was already on course to win the league, but did the rest to perfection by sealing the title with a game to spare.

