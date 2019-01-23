UTM’s woman stripped by DPP operatives dumped by hubby

January 23, 2019 Wongani Chiuta -Nyasa Times 12 Comments

UTM Party’s woman Veronica Kananga, 32, who was stripped off of her party clothes in Mangochi on Sunday by suspected  governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP)  youth cadets  has been dumped by her husband who said he cannot stand her humiliation.

UTMs Veronica Kananga who was stripped off of her party clothes in Mangochi speaking at the conference

Kananga is seated next to Mary Chilima and the women from all parties

Kananga reveals her ordered during a news conference organised by women politicians with the help by 50:50 Campaign Management Agency in Lilongwe on Tuesday.

She revealed that following the incident she is now a single mum of three children after the husband has abandoned her.

“My husband has abandoned me and the three children he was supporting after I was stripped naked and the video clips went viral,” she said.

Kananga is seen in a video clip taken in Mangochi – widely circulated on social media – being victimised by suspected regime thugs.

In the clip, Kananga and some men of UTM were being ordered to take off their branded red UTM Party T-shirt with a portrait of Vice-President Saulos Chilima embezzled on the chest.

She is also seen covering herself with a Chitenje as her bra is exposed.

The use of terror by the DPP has been severely condemned by opposition politicians as well as Public Affairs Committee and human rights activists.

Since the beginning of this year, suspected DPP cadets have assaulted UTM Party director of youth Bon Kalindo in Mulanje, harassed and forced party supporters to undress in Mangochi at the weekend, and beat up Malawi Congress Party (MCP) supporter Edward Govati in Blantyre.

Meanwhile, the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) and Malawi Law Society (MLS) have warned that failure to address the issue of violence could have a negative bearing on the outcome of the elections.

Further, MLS has questioned why Malawi Police Service (MPS), whose officers sometimes are within the vicinity of the heinous acts and appear in video clips of some incidents, does not bring the perpetrators to book.

Kumzy
Guest
Kumzy

A good husband will alwez stand by the wife even in hard times. Amasowa chifukwa

16 minutes ago
Ndede
Guest
Ndede

So the man found you with a total of 3 children, two from your womb with another man, and 1 adopted. Naturally the chances of surviving in a new family are very slim. It takes husbands not men to manage a woman like you. My advise to the woman, stop this nonsense of party, take care of your children. Awa ndi mabvuto ako ndipo suona UTM ikutumiza ana ako kusukulu. You will solve them by yourself. They just want to use you for their campaign and you will be dumped in a bin. Kwenikweni akaluza uziona. Pita kumunda, Kalime chakudya… Read more »

34 minutes ago
Taliman
Guest
Taliman

Ndede are you that ignorant or stupid? A woman has been abused here. Forget the politics. What if that was your sister or mother? Justice is for all. Don’t be a typical ignorant be different and think different.

22 minutes ago
Foolish politics
Guest
Foolish politics

Mvula ikagwa zolira zimachuluka. You never this man had already problems with her. It’s a planed thing with UTM to tanish the image of Dpp. UTM is doing uncivilized politics. Seating next to nrs Nchilima why ,? Umbuli bassi

36 minutes ago
mlomweweniweni
Guest
mlomweweniweni

Mwina mamunayo amamuletsa mkazi wake zomayendayenda ku za ndale and mkazi ampanga makani.

48 minutes ago
Mtenzi Mzungu
Guest
Mtenzi Mzungu

Zinazi zimafunika mahule osati munthu wapabanja ana atatu. Tikunena ife kuti UTM ndi chipani cha mahule because we have evidence

50 minutes ago
Wiseman
Guest
Wiseman

Women from all parties? I believe all this women were one day following/members of all these parties whose colors are here. Nanga akasintha chipani nsalu amakataya ngati, angotolera zomwezo mkuvala basi ati tiziti are from zipani zosiyana siyana. I don’t support zomenyanazo koma musamatinamize.

1 hour ago
John
Guest
John

This is a sad development and counterproductive. However on the other hand i am not supporting the reasons being furthered by the man for leaving his wife.

In restrospect if the same had happened to the man and the woman decided to leave what would have happened

The man should find concrete reasons for leaving his wife. In marriage it is for better for worse,

1 hour ago
Vinjenje
Guest
Vinjenje

Wakhuta.Amudyera anzake.Nanjiso ku Mangochi . Kkkkkkkkkkkkkk

1 hour ago
tman
Guest
tman

AYISOVA, WHAT IS UTM

1 hour ago
Fatchness
Guest
Fatchness

Simply put, the husband is utter unprintable rubbish. He is no man at all.

1 hour ago

