UTM’s woman stripped by DPP operatives dumped by hubby

UTM Party’s woman Veronica Kananga, 32, who was stripped off of her party clothes in Mangochi on Sunday by suspected governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) youth cadets has been dumped by her husband who said he cannot stand her humiliation.

Kananga reveals her ordered during a news conference organised by women politicians with the help by 50:50 Campaign Management Agency in Lilongwe on Tuesday.

She revealed that following the incident she is now a single mum of three children after the husband has abandoned her.

“My husband has abandoned me and the three children he was supporting after I was stripped naked and the video clips went viral,” she said.

Kananga is seen in a video clip taken in Mangochi – widely circulated on social media – being victimised by suspected regime thugs.

In the clip, Kananga and some men of UTM were being ordered to take off their branded red UTM Party T-shirt with a portrait of Vice-President Saulos Chilima embezzled on the chest.

She is also seen covering herself with a Chitenje as her bra is exposed.

The use of terror by the DPP has been severely condemned by opposition politicians as well as Public Affairs Committee and human rights activists.

Since the beginning of this year, suspected DPP cadets have assaulted UTM Party director of youth Bon Kalindo in Mulanje, harassed and forced party supporters to undress in Mangochi at the weekend, and beat up Malawi Congress Party (MCP) supporter Edward Govati in Blantyre.

Meanwhile, the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) and Malawi Law Society (MLS) have warned that failure to address the issue of violence could have a negative bearing on the outcome of the elections.

Further, MLS has questioned why Malawi Police Service (MPS), whose officers sometimes are within the vicinity of the heinous acts and appear in video clips of some incidents, does not bring the perpetrators to book.

