MPICO investigates cause of Tikwere house fire

Property investment company MPICO says it is investigating the cause of the fire that occurred at one of its portfolios – Tikwere House in Lilongwe’s City Centre on Monday, January 21 2019.

According to a statement issued by the company’s management and made available to Nyasa Times, the fire occurred in one of the rooms on the 4th floor of the building in the hydrology section and initial indicators show that the fire started from an air conditioner socket in the office.

The statement says the fire-fighting equipment installed at the building detected the fire and triggered the fire alarm before the Lilongwe City Council fire brigade appeared on the scene and contained the fire.

“No other offices in the building were seriously affected by the fire – except for smoke, fire extinguisher powder and water splashing and the building was isolated from Escom power as investigations on the cause of the fire were being carried out,” reads the statement.

At the time of issuing the statement, the company said its maintenance team was in the process of restoring power to the building to enable tenants resume their normal operations.

The company’s management has since hailed Lilongwe City Assembly’s fire brigade for its quick response to contain the fire.

