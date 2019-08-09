Mob kills man over witchcraft allegations in Dowa

Malawi Police in Dowa are hunting for people who allegedly killed Paulo Tokoma on suspicion that he was practising witchcraft.

Dowa Police Station spokesperson Richard Kaponda said the incident happened on August 2 2019 at Kachala Village in Traditional Authority (T/A) Msakambewa in the district. He said the irate people also demolished the suspect’s houses in the process.

Kaponda said that in July this year, Sipe Chibala of Chibala Village, T/A Msakambewa died and community members suspected that Tokoma and Kalaya Mwale of Kakondaudya Village, T/A Msakambewa cast a spell on Chibala that led to his death. According to police, on the day of the suspected murder, Chibala’s relatives allegedly mobilised other villagers who reportedly beat Tokoma to death. On the other hand, Mwale was rescued by his relatives and is currently admitted to Dowa District Hospital. Police and a medical officer visited the crime scene. The medical officer certified that death was due to shock and burns.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :