Mob kills man over witchcraft allegations in Dowa

Kaponda said that in July this year, Sipe Chibala of Chibala Village, T/A Msakambewa died and community members suspected that Tokoma and Kalaya Mwale of Kakondaudya Village, T/A Msakambewa cast a spell on Chibala that led to his death.
According to police, on the day of the suspected murder, Chibala’s relatives allegedly mobilised other villagers who reportedly beat Tokoma to death. On the other hand, Mwale was rescued by his relatives and is currently admitted to Dowa District Hospital.
Police and a medical officer visited the crime scene. The medical officer certified that death was due to shock and burns.
