Mob vandalises property of village forest thief suspect

Malawi Police in Kasungu hàve arrested two people suspected to have been part of an angry mob which have vandalised property of a person accused of stealing a village forest.

An angry mob from Makanda village in the area of TA Mwase in Kasungu descended on the property of Msusa Zimba and vandalised hí property including vehicles and houses.

The villagers have been fighting with Zimba for the piece of land they claim is the village forest.

Zimba was in hiding when his property was being damaged.

But Zimba claims the land belonged to his father and the issue was taken to court.

Eye witnesses have told us that the angry villagers descended on Zimba’s residence in the wee hours of today, damaging houses, and looted fertilizer and maize bags.

In a telephone interview from his hiding place, Zimba said six houses and a car have been vandalised among others.

“I have lost everything…, ” he says.

Kasungu police spokesperson , Edna Mzingwitsa, says police are on the ground to calm the tension.

“We have arrrested two people at the moment but officers are on the ground. That value of the damaged property is yet to be known,” she said.

Peace has now returned in the village.

