Karonga Council demolishes shops in undesignated trading places

December 8, 2020 Tiwonge Kumwenda Mhango - Nyasa Times Be the first to comment

Residents in Karonga on Tuesday woke up in shock after the district council demolished shops belonging to vendors plying their trade in undesignated trading areas.

The situation in Karonga
Steve Simsokwe, chairperson of Karonga district council said the operation is in preparation for the council to become a municipality.

He said the council is working with the police to ensure that the vendors do dot return on the streets.

Simsokwe has added that funds have been set aside to pay security agencies as similar operations have failed to take shape due to financial constraints to pay police personnel.

He has however appealed to the leadership of Karonga market to work hand in hand in ensuring that sanity prevails in the operation.

