EU pumps in K52bn for Malawi skills transfer project

December 8, 2020

The European Union (EU) has pumped in  K51.8 billion for a skills transfer project which is expected to create jobs once it is rolled out.

EU’s Charge de Affairs Aurelie Valtat

According to EU officials, the Skills for Jobs (Zantchito) project seeks to improve the employability and self – employment opportunities for deserving young men and women across the country.

According to EU’s Charge de Affairs Aurelie Valtat,  implementation of the seven year initiative will begin in next year and targets 153 0000 learners including  entrepreneurs.

“The project is consistent with Government’s drive on job creation,” said Valtat.

The acting EU Ambassador further pointed out the project is building on the Union’s previous interventions in Malawi for the past years six years.

“We have 28 centres where young people can be trained in technical, entrepreneurial and vocational training. This is the future for us,” added Valtat.

She has made the remarks ahead of a joint Youth employment conference scheduled for today at the BICC in Lilongwe.

Among the stakeholders to the conference are the EU, the African Union and the ministries of Labour and Industry.

It is themed ” A proactive youth for Malawi’s sustainable future.”

