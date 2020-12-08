Court adjourns to March 2021  former Judiciary spokesperson graft case

The High Court in Blantyre has adjourned to March 10, 2021 a corruption case involving former judiciary spokesperson Mlenga Mvula and his co-accused, Reverend Daniel Mhone.

The judge adjourned the case to allow the defense prepare documents before the start of examination in chief with Mvula.

Mvula was found with a case to answer on 2 charges of abuse of office and money laundering.

He is alleged to have corruptly solicited money and favors from United Methodist Church in the name of High Court Judges and former Attorney General Kalekeni Kaphale.

Today, the court continued to hear defense from one of the accused, Mhone.

According to Mhone, Mlenga Mvula never received money from the church.

Mhone, has also told the court that the said K2 million was not from the Methodist Church but from one of their missionaries and was meant for disaster relief package.

