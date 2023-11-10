Mobile money agents to protest against Airtel Money, TNM Mpamba

An unprecedented service delivery crisis is expected at two premier mobile money service providers, Airtel Money and TNM Mpamba Limited, following a decision by scores of mobile money agents to hold a protest against the two companies on 14 November, 2023.

Operating under the banner of “Voice of Agents and Concerned Agents”, the mobile money agents say they are bitter with the companies decision last year to reduce their commissions.

The agents have since written Lilongwe District Commissioner, seeking permission to hold a sit in and protest against Airtel Money and TNM Mpamba.

The letter, dated 8th November, 2023, is copied to Lilongwe City Chief Executive Officer and Inspector General of Police, among others. It is signed by Lazarus Nguluwe and four others, representing scores of mobile money agents.

The letter reads in part: “Airtel Money and TNM Mpamba reduced the commissions without even asking us. They just sent us messages when all the changes in reduction of commission were already made.

“We tried talking to them but they told us through their supervisors that they would not reconsider their decision.

“We involved MACRA, CFTC and Reserve Bank. These said we should hold a meeting of all parties, but Airtel Money and TNM Mpamba did not show up.

“We also met some officials of one of these two mobile money companies on 22 November, 22 but nothing changed. So we decided to have a sit in and marsh against them on 14 November so that they can hear our voices and revise the commissions”.

In a brief interview with Nyasa Times on Thursday evening, Lazarus Nguluwe, speaking on behalf of his colleagues, confirmed authoring the letter and their resolve to hold a protest against Airtel Money and TNM Mpamba.

Officials from the two mobile money companies were not immediately available to respond or comment on these allegations.

