More DPP cadet havoc in Chikwawa: Injure Mia’s guard, smash vehicles

Over 50 panga wielding Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) youth cadets on Friday, yet again, unleashed their terror in Chikwawa’s Nkombedzi Constituency where they stormed Malawi Congress Party’s (MCP) running mate Sidik Mia’s residence, wounding his guard and wrecking some of his vehicles.

The development comes a day after another clash between DPP and MCP was reported on Thursday which also had scores injured.

An eye-witness, Lazaro Chikoti, told Nyasa Times that the cadets, led by DPP’s Nkombedzi Constituency aspirant Ben Khuleya, beat up and wounded him before turning to the vehicles.

Khuleya, an ex-Malawi Defence Force (MDF) soldier is on record to have previously influenced and sponsored youths in political violence and a series of intolerant activities including the pulling down of MCP flags.

According to Chikoti, at the time of storming Mia’s compound, Khuleya was in the company of business tycoon Rashid Issa—a relation to Mia but supports the governing DPP.

Issa is also said to be bankrolling Khuleya for his parliamentary bid and Nkombedzi Constituency’s sitting MP Kennedy Malola who won on DPP ticket in 2014 but is now contesting as an independent candidate.

“When they entered they not only beat me up, but they also two MCP supporters who they found in the yard and then started smashing vehicles that were within the compound and deflated the tyres with knives,” said Chikoti.

Nyasa Times learnt that a total of seven vehicles were damaged including two ambulances the Mias donated to the area.

It was also learnt that the ambulances were targeted since they have shown to be benefitting the area through an emergency charitable response by the Mias.

Mia’s wife, Abida, who is also contesting as parliamentarian for the area, said she was disappointed by the development.

“It is not about the money in the damage that the cadets have caused but rather, the psychological torture which they have created through their display of violence.

“What the cadets have done by destroying the vehicles especially the ambulances will badly affect the community because sick people and expectant mothers depend on the same to be transported in times of emergencies,” said Abida.

At the time of the attack, Abida and her husband—Sidik—were out on their campaign trail canvassing votes for MCP.

Chikhwawa police publicist, Foster Benjamin, confirmed receiving the report from Ngabu Police Unit but asked for more time before he could comment.

“I need more time to gather the real fact as I am currently busy with other engagements,” said Benjamin.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :