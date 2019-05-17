Catholic bishops deny endorsing presidential candidate: ‘Vote is a matter of conscience’

Catholic Bishops in Malawi have issued a statement refuting allegations that they endorsed a particular presidenti candidate ahead of the highly anticipated May 21 watershed tripartite elections.

In a statement released by the Episcopal Conference of Malawi (ECM) signed by eight Bishop from all Dioceses across Malawi, the Bishops states that: “We, Catholic Bishops in Malawi, wish to state in clear terms that we have not and we shall not support or endorse any candidate or political party”.

The Bishops however revealed that they shall continue to encourage the Catholic faithful to take an active role in politics which includes seeking political power at all levels of the national governing structure.

“We shall continue to remind Priests, Religious men and women, Catechists, heads of our institutions to refrain from making utterances or doing things that can justifiably be perceived as advancing partisan politics,” reads part of the statement.

The statement further warns that any purported claims of support or endorsement of any particular politician or political party by any individual must be considered as advancement of falsehood and a departure from the principles of Social Doctrine of the Roman Catholic Church.

The statement has been signed by Most Reverend Thomas Msusa who is Archbishop of Blantyre and ECM Chairman, Right Reverend Martin Mtumbuka Bishop of Karonga Diocese and ECM Vice President, Most Reverend Tarsizio G. Ziyaye Archbishop of Lilongwe, Right Reverend Montfort Sitima of Mangochi Diocese among others.

