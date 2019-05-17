Over 3000 PP members defect to UTM in Mulanje: Leadership did not consult us when joining MCP

Some People’s Party (PP) members have defected to UTM Party just as the clock is ticking close to the watershed May 21 elections.

Vice President and UTM presidential running mate Dr Michael Usi received the 3000 defectors at Kaya Primary School ground in Mulanje central constituency on Tuesday.

According to the leaders, the people who have defected include the entire district committee and constituency committees for five constituencies in the district.

The group’s leader Margret Gwedemule said PP leaders did not consult them on the decision to join MCP thus having their own choice.

“We have decided to join UTM because of its convincing and practical vision for this country and it’s hardworking leaders who will bring the much needed transformation that this country is in dare need of,” said Gwedemule.

“UTM is the only party that most patriotic Malawians who are honest to themselves have put their trust in and that is why we have all decided to join the party in order to assist in transforming this country in the next 10 years or so,” she added.

Usi thanked all the new comers for joining the party and assured them of total inclusion and participation in the party’s functions as they take over leadership of this country from Tuesday next week.

“The UTM family is very honoured to welcome you our brothers and sisters from PP, we are so grateful that of all the political parties in the country, you decided to join a 10 month old UTM. We truly thank God for that as we work together to transform this country from 21st May,” said Usi.

Also present at the welcoming function was the party’s Southern Region Women Director, Loyce Mponda and a Mr Maxwell the regional youth director.

