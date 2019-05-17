Wanderers invade Karonga hoping to get back to winning ways

Struggling Mighty Be Forward Wanderers Caretaker Coach Albert Mpinganjira has expressed confidence of collecting maximum six points as they invade Northern Region this weekend.

As the battle for points continues, the Nomads will play against Karonga United on Saturday before facing Chitipa United on Sunday.

Both games will be played at Karonga Stadium.

Mpinganjira told a local radio on Friday that his boys have been sharpened up more especially upfront where they lacked creativity in previous two games.

“In these two matches we need to create more chances and convert them into goals which we lacked in our previous two matches” said Mpinganjira the former Wanderers hitman himself.

He however admitted that it will not be easy to achieve their mission of collecting maximum points.

“It is not an easy task but the boys know the importance of these matches. We need to fight hard the way we did against Silver in the Airtel Top 8 despite losing; the boys worked really hard” he said.

Meanwhile, Mpinganjira has pleaded with the supporters to maintain their calmness and provide the team with the much needed support so that they start register positive results.

Wanderers have so far played two league games.

They thrashed Mzuni FC 5-0 in the opening match before losing 2-1 to Blue Eagles FC.

They currently seat at the bottom of the 16 member log table.

Elsewhere this weekend, Masters Security play host to Silver Strikers at Dedza Stadium and Masters Assistant Coach Elia Kananji said: “We are ready to surprise Silver”.

According to Kananji, the Central Bankers gave them tough time last season and that now its payback time.

Civil Sporting FC the only team to taste a defeat in the league this season invades the Southern Region where they will have a litmus taste as they face defending champions Nyasa Big Bullets and Mighty Tigers.

Below is the full fixture for Week 6 as provided by Super League of Malawi (Sulom):

Saturday

Karonga United vs BE FORWARD Wanderers @ Karonga Stadium

Mighty Tigers vs Civil Sporting @ Mulanje Park Stadium

Silver Strikers vs Mzuni @ Silver Stadium

Sunday

Savenda Chitipa United vs BE FORWARD Wanderers @ Karonga Stadium

Kamuzu Barracks vs Mzuni @ Civo Stadium

Nyasa Big Bullets vs Civil Sporting @ Kamuzu Stadium

Masters Security vs Silver Strikers @ Dedza Stadium

Dwangwa United vs Mlatho Mponela @ Chitowe Stadium

