More rot at MASM: Top manager uses maiden name to defraud 

Just after Nyasa Times revealed how a finance manager at Medical Aid Society (MASM) was involved in a K15 million fraud scandal, we can reveal that another top manager used her maiden name to fleece millions of money from the society.

Nyasa Times can reveal that Head of Human Resources and Administration Linda Mapemba (nee Namitumbo) has been getting millions of kwachas from MASM for renting out a warehouse for storage of MASM files and other items in Blantyre using her maiden name.

Insider said Mapemba used her position to give herself a Warehousing contract using her maiden name of L. Namitumbo without declaring interest to executive management.

According to documents in Nyasa Times possession, Mapemba, as Head of Administration managed to nab the Warehousing contract from Aras Africa which had been offering the services since 2008. She started offering the services to MASM in 2010.

Mapemba changed some conditions of the contract to her benefit.

“The previous contract, the contractor would be responsible for maintenance of the warehouse including water, electricity and guard services but Madam Mapemba changed all that and MASM were paying for all these services,” said our impeccable source privy to the dealings at MASM.

According to a schedule of payments for the warehouse, Ms. L Namitumbo was paid K504,000 on 31 July 2010 through cheque number 4142. There are several expenses which MASM paid which were supposed to be paid by her as the owner of the warehouse.

Some of the expenses that MASM paid on behalf of Mapemba, well, Namitumbo, for instance in 2010 included electricity units, water and guard services at Safeguard security services.

In 2010 alone, Mapemba managed to defraud MASM the sum of K1,315,206.24.

This abuse has been continuing over the years and in 2012 some more expenses were included including vehicle hiring, maintenance of the warehouse, purchase of wire nails, shelves and casual labourers. MASM paid K1,186,016.62 in that year.

After relaxing and thinking all is well, Mapemba could no longer hide under her maiden name as she started drawing the money in her own name in 2013. For example, she was paid K92,400 through cheque number 13567 on 31st August 2012 as L Namitumbo and another K139,731.88 through cheque number 13981 on 30th November 2012 as L. Mapemba.

Insiders at MASM said this has been going on for years and MASM has been losing millions of kwachas through the deal.

Ironically, the society has been raising premiums that members pay to access health insurance especially in private hospitals. Many members of the society have been complaining of the high premiums yet millions were being lost to senior staff members of the society.

Mapemba did not respond to an email seeking her comment.

