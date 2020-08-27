Malawian dies, 2 Zambians hospitalized after  road fatality

August 27, 2020 Watipaso Mzungu -Nyasa Times

A Malawian national has died while two female Zambian nationals are battling for their lives at Madisi Mission Hospital after sustaining various degrees of injuries in a road accident, which occurred yesterday at Mponela in Dowa.

Mponela Police Station spokesperson, Kaitano Lubrino, has identified the deceased as Tadeyo Chipala.

Lubrino said Chipala was driving a Nissan Diesel lorry registration number BM 7387 belonging to Smallholder Farmers Fertilizer Revolving Fund of Malawi (SFFRFM) from Lilongwe heading Kasungu direction in company of two business ladies from Zambia.

“Upon arrival at Nyagara in the area of traditional authority Chakhaza in Dowa, Tadeyo wanted to overtake other motor vehicles. It is reported that in the process he lost control and swerved to the extreme offside where he overturned,” said the police publicist.

He said due to the impact, Chipala and the survivors were rushed to Madisi Mission Hospital where Chipala was pronounced dead on arrival.

“A postmortem conducted revealed that death was due to excessive bleeding after being cut into two pieces. While the Zambians Matilda, 40 and Clementina Sakala, 38, were admitted for treatment,” narrated Lubrino.

Meanwhile the Malawi Police Service has pleaded with drivers to observe speed limits in order to reduce road accidents in the area.

