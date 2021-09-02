Mota Engil disobeyed Chakwera’s order to award 30% projects to local contractors

More revelations are emerging in the K48.2 billion contract the Malawi Government awarded Mota Engil Africa to design, upgrade and rehabilitate the railway section between Marka and Bangula.

Stakeholders have been raising concerns about the processes followed to award the contract, with others raising questions on the competence of the company, following complaints that the company did not complete some of the projects it was awarded previously.

Now, more revelations are emerging to the effect that Mota Engil Africa disobeyed the directive of President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera to award 30 percent projects to the local contractors, if the bidder would succeed.

Recently, Chakwera ordered that all international bidders should allocate 30 percent to local contractors when accorded an opportunity to manage projects through a thorough process.

Mota Engil Africa defied this. Meanwhile, some individuals who have continuously benefited from Mota Engil Africa deals have been working hard to rectify anomalies in the documents.

The decision by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) to give a go ahead to the Director General of the Public Procurement and Disposal of Assets Authority (PPDA) to use ‘single sourcing method’ to the Ministry of Transport and Public Works to engage Mota Engil Africa on the project has raised questions from the public.

In the notification of intention to award the contract, the Internal Procurement and Disposal Committee of the Ministry of Transport and Public Works says it has awarded the contract REFNO. MTPW/IPDC/DORS/01/2020-2021 to Mota Engil at the cost of K48, 244, 861, 524.98.

Other companies that bade are Rail Construction/Malbro of Malawi at K60.4 billion, China Civil Engineering Construction at approximately K79.8 billion and ABD/G01den Star/Lennin JV of Malawi/Republic of South Africa at K95.6 billion.

Chairperson of the Internal Procurement and Disposal of Assets at the ministry challenged unsuccessful bidders wishing to request for a debriefing session may submit their request in writing to the address below before close of business on 10th September 2021.

However, the development has surprised the newly established human rights watchdog, the Centre for Mindset Change (CMC), which has questioned the rationale of giving a ‘Not Objection” to a single source to an open tender.

In an earlier interview, CMC executive director Phillip Kamangira, expressed surprise that the government could go for a single sourcing method in an open tender.

Kamangira further questioned the rationale of awarding Mota Engil Africa the contract amid concerns that the company has not completed a number of projects it was awarded previously.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!