Motorbike taxi operators stage violent demos over increased theft

There has been sporadic firing of teargas in Kasungu municipal council as armed police are battling motorbike taxi operators who are staging violent demonstrations over a spate of theft of their taxis.

The operators last night set on fire a suspected motorcycle hijacker and were going in every location hunting down other suspects.

Kasungu police spokesperson Harry Namwaza said the police were put alert after reports reached them that the taxi operators were planning to attack the police station because one of the officers was named as a suspect in the syndicate of motorcycle taxis.

The taxi operators, joined by other people, blocked roads as they blamed the police for the growing insecurity.

