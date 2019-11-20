South Africa deports 150 Malawians

Shabby-looking looking Malawians landed at Kamuzu International Airport in Lilongwe from South Africa Wednesday morning after they were deported by the government there.

Assistant airport police spokesperson for KIA Jeffrey Malepula said the 150 men were deported from the Rainbow nation because of lack of working documents and residence permit, among others.

“They look really pathetic because they have been in detention at Lindera camp for over six months. Some of them cannot even remember when they took a bath,” said Malepula.

He said the majority of the deportees are from Mangochi and Machinga and did not have transport money to get them to their respective homes.

Malepula said the deportees, who were transported to Malawi in a chartered plane operated by Global Aviation of South Africa, did not have Malawi passports.

He said they used a collective passport issued at the Malawi consulate general in Johannesburg.

