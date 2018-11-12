Movement against Mahatma Ghandi statue denies political links

A movement which is fighting against the erection of Indian fallen hero, Mahatma Ghandi statue has denied that it is receiving funding and support from the opposition as the High Court is set to hand down a ruling on the matter.

Pemphero Mphande, an official of the movement said the grouping is apolitical.

“This is a grouping of Malawians who want to send a strong message that Malawi is not for sale,” said Mphande.

Last week, India’s Vice-President Shri Venkaiah Naidu was in the country dangling a US$20 million aid package and other bilateral agreements which included a Mahatma Ghandi business centre in Blantyre which was to go with the statue.

Mphande claimed that India can give the aid to Malawi but should not give conditions, saying the movement would fight against the erection of the statue.

“Malawi is not up for sale. If we lose the case today, we will immediately appeal, we do not want the statue on our land because Ghandi had nothing for us, the statue is irrelevant to us,” he said.

He described the erection of the statue as neo-colonialism which he said must challenged in modern Malawi.

During his two-day visit to Malawi, India’s Vice-President was shielded bu his aide from responding to any questions from the media even after President Peter Mutharika suggested that his guest should talk to reporters, after they had had a closed-door meeting at Kamuzu Palace in Lilongwe.

