Matindi School director embezzles K1.7m fees, students fail to access results

At least 136 students from Matindi Girls Academy who sat for the last Malawi School Certificate of Education (MSCE) examination are failing to access their results as Malawi National Examinations Board (Maneb) are holding them due to non-payment of examination fees amounting K1.7 million.

One student said Maneb has now ordered parents to pay the examination fees again as the initial money was not remitted to Maneb.

The former head teacher at Matindi Girls Academy said the director of the school, Elvis Mserebo took all the money in pretext that he was banking them.

“The school examination officer, who was the deputy head teacher, surrendered all the money to the director who claimed he was going to bank them in the account of Maneb only to hear he did not, this is said,” he said.

Mserebo confirmed the incident but said he has already started paying the money to Maneb so that it releases the results.

But Maneb spokesperson MayamikoChiwaya said parents are paying the fees again on their own.

“We have made arrangements that can be paying the money on their own and we will be releasing the results to individual students,” she said.

She said Matindi Girls Academy is just one of the 14 public and private schools whose MSCE results have been withheld for non-payment of examination fees.

