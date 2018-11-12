MCP asks Malawi youths to rise up

The main opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) has challenged youths in the country to rise and fight for the country by voting for new leadership in the May 21 2019 Tripartite Elections.

MCP national youth director Richard Chimwendo Banda made the call on Saturday in karonga during a conference that the party held for youths drawn from the district and chitipa.

He said time has come for youths to be actively involved in developing Malawi but it should start with putting right leaders in power.

According to Chimwendo Banda, youths are a valuable source as the vision of the nation lies in their own hand’s hence urged them to grasp the opportunity in next years’ polls by voting for visionary leadership through the MCP.

“We youths are facing a lot of challenges out there but we have been given a perfect opportunity in the 2019 elections to take back control of our future so let’s take it because the chance only comes every five years,” he challenged.

Turning to the youth conference, Chimwendo, hailed the youths for their commitment and passion they have shown for the party.

He said the huge turnout that was over 670 youths only signifies the popularity of the party among young people.

In her remarks MCP deputy Secretary General Catherine Gotani Hara, said Malawians especially youths are tired of being cheated and used hence need change of government.

“We have a construction company’s who are working here and bring their own staff so where are Malawians youths going to get employment when simple jobs are taken up by foreigners,” she wondered.

She therefore hailed the people of Karonga for their faith and support in MCP, saying the support shows that the oldest party is destined to carry the day in next years polls.

