MCP’s Abida Mia ready for challenge in Chikwawa Mkombezi

November 12, 2018 Elijah Phompho –MEC 1 Comment

Abida Mia, wife to Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Vice President Muhammad Sidik Mia says she  is set to contests for parliamentary seat  in Chikwawa Mkombedzi constituency despite cultural norms posing as a threat to women candidates in the lower shire district.

Sidik Mia drums up support for wife Abida to Chikwawa Mkombedzi

Mia was speaking at a rally on Sartuday at Nkomaniza Primary School ground in Saopa ward where she was being unveiled as the candidate for the area after being overwhemly voted to represent the party in the MCP primary elections last month.

She  said chiefs and party leaders requested her to represent the party as an MP after realising how her husband might be occupied as the vice president for the party and that would not be in close contact with the costituents.

Abida said she is capable of delivering on peoples aspirations in the area as she has always been in touch  with chiefs and costituents in the area and that  she is familiar with the development needs  of the area.

MCP Vice president Muhammad Sidik Mia who once served as the MP for Chikwawa Mkombedzi officially unveiled his wife as the candidate for the area.

Mia announced earlier this year that he was to bounce back as the MP for the area after he voluntaliry stepped out in 2014 saying development projects have   gone down in  the constituency since he  stepped out.

The MCP veep said since he cannot represent the people in the constituency to concentrate on his runningmate bid to MCP President Dr Lazzarous Chakwera, he is confident his wife is capable of revamping development in the area.

Mia described his wife as a woman who doesn’t believe in speaking only but matches her words with actions and that she is going to achieve more once elected as an MP.

Abida Mia is the sole female candidate in Chikwawa Nkombedzi constituency in which Loyd Malora of the DPP is the incumbent MP.

A cross section of  people interviewed at the rally were optimistic that Abida Mia is likely to transform the area.

