Mutharika refuses to fire Minister over failure to declare assets

State House officials say President Peter Mutharika would not fire the newly appointed Sports minister Grace Chiumia over reports that she has flouted the law by not declaring her assets.

State House press secretary Mgeme Kalilani confirmed Mutharika has received a letter from the Declaration of Assets by Public Officers office suggesting she be fired for her failure to declare assets as provided by law.

“The ppresident has discovered that she did declare her assets long ago. A report in her file at the Office of the President and Cabinet indicate that she declared her assets,” he said.

Kalilani therefore said Mutharika has instructed the Chief Secretary to government Lloyd Muhara to engage the director at the Declaration of Assets office over the matter.

He said that Muhara and Tukula would meet soon to discuss the matter.

Chiumia along with members of parliament George Chaponda, Willard Gwengwe, Davie Kadzinja and Christopher Mzomera Ngwira failed to declare their assets.

Speaker of the National Assembly Richard Msowoya said he was consulting on how to deal with the matter after Tukula wrote him suggesting he fires the four legislators.

