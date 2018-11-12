Mutharika refuses to fire Minister over failure to declare assets

November 12, 2018 Owen Khamula - Nyasa Times 2 Comments

State House officials say President Peter Mutharika would not fire the newly appointed Sports minister Grace Chiumia over reports that she has flouted the law by not declaring her assets.

Kalilani: Mutharika has instructed the Chief Secretary to government Lloyd Muhara to engage the director at the Declaration of Assets

State House press secretary Mgeme Kalilani confirmed Mutharika has received a letter from the Declaration of Assets by Public Officers office suggesting she be fired for her failure to declare assets as provided by law.

“The ppresident has discovered that she did declare her assets long ago. A report in her file at the Office of the President and Cabinet indicate that she declared her assets,” he said.

Kalilani therefore said Mutharika has instructed the Chief Secretary to government Lloyd Muhara to engage the director at the Declaration of Assets office over the matter.

He said that Muhara and Tukula would meet soon to discuss the matter.

Chiumia  along with members of parliament George Chaponda, Willard Gwengwe, Davie Kadzinja and Christopher Mzomera Ngwira failed to declare their assets.

Speaker of the National Assembly Richard Msowoya said he was consulting on how to deal with the matter after Tukula wrote him suggesting he fires the four legislators.

Chatinkha wa DPP
Chatinkha wa DPP

No need to consult Mr. Speaker Sir, just evict them from National Assembly

Pita Wa Kuba
Pita Wa Kuba

Koma Mutharika ndi mbavadi,,,, why defending your ministers,,, between you and Tukula amene angakhale ndi info yoona ndani

