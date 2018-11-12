Diamonds maintain Rainbow Paints lead, beat Tigresses 

Kukoma Diamonds have increased their chances of getting closer to the Rainbow Paints Blantyre District Netball League championship after beating their old-rivals Tigresses with 42-38 baskets in a highly tempered match played on Sunday at Blantyre Youth Centre.

The match attracted a lot of netball followers from Blantyre who came in large numbers to watch and cheer their teams.

Tigresses which has assembled a young and experienced squad started the match with an impressive performance especially in the first and second quarter where they outclassed Diamonds and put them on pressure as they were failing to exchange passes and keep the ball for a long time.

A deadly combination of Beatrice Mpinganjira, Ellen Chibokho and snipper SindieSimutowe was a marvel to watch as it caused alot of troubles to the Diamonds sides and no wonder the team took a lead in the first quarter with 9-3 baskets.

Lauren Ngwira was instrumental as Tigresses goalkeeper, as she frustrated Jessica Sanudi and AlinafeKamwala in this half using her height advantage.

While in the second quarter the game turned into tempers from both sides which saw Diamonds shooter AlinafeKamwala receiving a match order when she was given yellow card after slapping Tigresses defender Maureen Ngwira.

However, come second quarter, Diamonds accelerated their gear as they pressed hard and they managed to contain Tigresses.

Shillah Dimba and Bridget Chalera Kumwenda were the engineers who completely changed the game for Diamonds side.

With Diamonds supporters chanting ‘Ana a ang’ono kumachitamatama’ gave a lot of energy to their players and Jessica Sanudi was in top form from second to last quarter as she was scoring baskets for funy.

Tigresses looked disorganized in the last quarter as most of their players looked tired and they were losing a lot of balls especially at the centre and failed to maintain their performance displayed in the first quarters.

This gave advatage to Diamonds team which kept on puting their opponent on pressure up to the last minute.

However, there were tempers during the game, as two Diamonds players EnelesiMdezo and SarudzaiGondwe were sent out by the umpire for uttering unsporting words.

One Diamonds supporter was also sent out for using unsporting words on the umpire.

Diamonds are now leading the league with 34 points from 17 games while Tigresses is coming on second position with 28 points from 18 games.

Thunder Queens who had no game this weekend is on third position with 28 points as well but they have an inferior baskets difference.

Gerald Tasaukadala anchor the table with two points from 18 games.

