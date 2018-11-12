UTM convention set for December: All positions up for grabs

The country’s newly registered political party, UTM, has announced that it will hold its first elective convention in December at a venue to be communicated later.

Vice President Saulos Chilima, whom UTM has been promoting his presidential, bid in the May 21 2019 Tripartite Elections since he ditched the governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) in June, disclosed at a public rally in Salima on Sunday that the convention is on next month,

“Next month, we will hold an executive convention and very soon we will announce the venue and actual date of the elections. All seats are up for grabs,” said Chilima, who is also the country’s Vice-President. .

“We are going to announce soon a list of positions that will be up for grabs.”

UTM spokesperson Joseph Chidanti Malunga said the convention venue will be announced to members 21 days before the date.

He said during its five-month existence, UTM has established structures in every district nationwide.

