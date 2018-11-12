Chilima pledges to improve Malawi security agencies welfare: ‘K145m graft scam will need 24 hours amnesty’

Vice-President Saulos Chilima Has pledged to improve conditions of service for the Malawi Defence Force (MDF), Police Service, Prisons Service and Immigration Department , saying he was aware of the challenges facing them.

Speaking when he addressed a UTM party rally at Msalura CDSS in Salima District which was beamed live on Times TV and Zodiak TV, Chilima promised decent housing for security agencies.

Chilima said there was no going back in pushing for prosecution of all people who have robbed the country of its taxes, through corruption, theft and fraud.

“My priorities [when elected as President in nexy year’s elections] will be to stamp out corruption and plugging all resource leakages where they have occurred.

“This includes the compelling need to ensure that those who looted State resources return them or else the long arm of the State will catch up with them,” he said.

Chilima stressed that if elected as President next year, he will seal loopholes leading to the loss of billions of kwacha from public coffers.

He said though he will give a 30-day amnesty to all those involved in the plunder of public resources to return the money or face the law, some will be given 24 hours “depending on circumstances.”

“There will be rapid reponse on some melfaeaces such as the K145 million [ deposited by Pioneer Investments in a DPP account for which President Peter Mutharika is a sole signatory]. This will need 24 hours amnesty,” said Chilima.

During the rally, Chilima also promised to improve working systems in government with pension scheme for the elderly and creation of opportunities through recycling of aste into source of energy.

He pledged to start rewarding hard-working civil servants, adding that his government will change the work ethic of civil servants within his first 100 days in office.

“We want a Malawi of possibilities a not ‘impossible’ type of thinking. If someone tells you that, it is impossible, tell them that with us, it is possible. When we make a promise, we know how we will achieve our promises. My track record in the private sector is there for all,” he said.

Chilima said the challenge is lack of transformative leadership; hence, the need for booting out of DPP government .

