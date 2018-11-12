Britain to give cash benefits to 440 Malawi war veterans: To protect them from extreme poverty

At least 440 Malawian ex-servicemen are among the 7000 Commonwealth war veterans who, from this year, will start receiving regular cash transfers to prevent them from going hungry under the new Department for International Development (DFID).

The programme, worth £11.8 million, extends to their widows and widowers in more than 30 countries.

Making the announcement during the Remembrance Day centenary reception and Bell Ringing Ceremony at her residence in Lilongwe, the British High Commissioner to Malawi, Holly Tett, said the UK recognises the sacrifices that the Commonwealth veterans made.

“UKAID will be supporting veterans across the Commonwealth to show the depth of gratitude that we have to these men and women. I am really pleased that we will be able to increase the cash transfers so that they can afford two meals a day,” she said.

In his remarks, the Commander of Malawi Defence Force, General Griffin Supuni Phiri thanked the UK for the support, saying his organisation tries its best to look after the war veterans but faces challenges to satisfy the need.

“We do not take such kind of gesture for granted as this will go a long way in uplifting the welfare of these veterans and families.”

A war veteran, 16683 Sergeant John Masanya, who fought in the Second World War as a rifle man and later as a Radio Operator, said the new form of support from the UK would ease up his daily challenges.

The British High Commission in Lilongwe also supported MDF’s Charity golf, football and netball tournaments last week to raise extra resources for the war veterans.

The new Department for International Development (DFID) programme, which will be supporting the 440 veterans through regular cash transfers, will be delivered through the Royal Commonwealth Ex-Services League, a charity which has been supporting those such veterans who served The British Crown for almost 100 years.

