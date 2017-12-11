Moyale to beef up squad

Moyale Barracks head Coach Nicolas Mhango has revealled that he intends to beef up his squad with atleast two defenders and two strikers next season.

Mhango said this after his side salvaged a 1-0 defeat against their Brothers in Arms Kamuzu Barracks in an all Military Fisd Challenge Cup Final affair played last weekend at the Civo Stadium in Lilongwe.

“I think we need to upgrade the team with atleast two defenders and two strikers” said Mhango.

He also said he is optimistic that his side will perform well and fight for honours next season.

“The boys are playing well and I hope the return of Gastin Simkonda and Chrispin Fukizi will be a plus for us” Mhango said.

Fukizi and Simkonda have been out of action for months after hey were involved in a motor crash while on Malawi Defence Force (MDF) official duties.

Meanwhile, Mhango said they will concentrate much on their remaining Super League fixtures in order to finish in Top 8 so that they feature in the prestigious Airtel Top 8 Cup next season

