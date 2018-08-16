Moyale concede TNM Super League title chase

Mzuzu based TNM Super League giants, Moyale Barracks Football Club have thrown in the towel on their chase for the championship of the TNM Super League as they eye to finish the league in the top four.

Assistant coach for the Lions of Kaning’ina, Victor Chingoka said the team has no intention of fighting for the title but to finish in the top four.

“What we want in this second round is to make sure that we finish in the top four so that we can get something at the end of the season,” said Chingoka.

Chingoka said the competition in the league is tense hence the team’s decision to finish the league in the top four.

“It is not that we do not want the title but the competition in the league is becoming tough and it will be difficult for us to fight for the top honour as we are far behind from the teams in front of us. We want to finish in the top four to avoid relegation,” he said.

Moyale Barracks Football Club Saturday kicked off their second round campaign on a high note as they beat Red Lions Football Club by 2 goals to 1 at Mzuzu Stadium.

Moyale Barracks is now on position 10 with 20 points from 16 games in the country’s top flight league.

