Moyale, Hammers share goals and points

The Mzuzu derby between Ekwendeni Hammers and Moyale Barracks in the TNM Super League on Wednesday ended 1-1 and a point went into either side’s bag.

Both sides approached the game with much physic and players kept getting knocks in the process.

11 minutes into the match, Wister Phiri put Mike Tetteh through but Tetteh just gifted the ball to Moyale’s goalkeeper Macdonald Harawa.

The first half belonged to Hammers as they created a good number of scoring opportunities but Wister Phiri, Clever Kaira and Mike Tetteh were wasteful in front of Moyale’s goal. Sensing danger, Moyale Barracks players defended in numbers for the last 15 minutes of the first half to deny Hammers any chance of scoring.

In the second half, the soldiers came hard in search of a goal. It was Hammers’ turn to absorb intense pressure that was being piled by the soldiers.

In the 55th minute, Lloyd Njaliwa’s cross from the left found Chrispin Fukizi in the 18-metre box. Fukizi’s shot was fumbled by Hammers’ goalkeeper, Chancy Mtete, and Raphael Phiri was at the right place at the right time to finish the rebound. 1nil the soldiers led.

Five minutes later, Hammers won a corner kick. Brian Phiri took it and Mike Tetteh, alone unmarked, jumped high to nod the ball past keeper Macdonald Harawa into the soldiers’ net.

When referee Misheck Juba blew the final whistle, it was Ekwendeni Hammers 1 and Moyale Barracks also 1.

Blessings Singini for Ekwendeni Hammers was voted man of the match.

Speaking to Nyasa Times after the match, Moyale Barracks coach, Prichard Mwansa, said he wanted to collect 3 points.

“It has happened. We have collected a point but we wanted maximum three points. Our opponents were so rough. It’s very painful. They got wrong instructions to keep knocking our players.

“We will try as much as possible to get desirable results in the remaining matches,” explained Mwansa.

Hammers’ coach, Etson Kadenge Mwafulirwa, said his side was in its debut season to enjoy the game.

“We played well. Our opponents were too physical and that’s what helped them. We dominated the game. We came into the league to enjoy ourselves. We would like to finish our debut season in the top eight,” Mwafulirwa said.

Moyale Barracks Football Club is on position 5 with 41 points from 26 games while Ekwendeni Hammers are on position 8 with 36 points from 25 games.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!