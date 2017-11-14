Moyale, Mafco share points: Malawi TNM Super League

Brothers in arms, Moyale Barracks and Mafco FC, shared a point each on Monday in the TNM Super League encounter at Mzuzu Stadium that ended 1-1.

As is always the case when these two sides meet, the game was so dull and physical and play could not flow as neither team could weave meaningful passes and keep possession for a reasonable period of time.

It was in the 25th minute when Mafco’s Joseph Donsa was given a clean through ball allowing him to face goalkeeper Juma Chikwenga alone unmarked but his shot was palmed away for a corner.

No goal could be registered as the two teams went for recess.

In the 17 minutes into the second half, a decent wave of attack by Moyale Barracks resulted into a handball right inside the 18 metre box by a Mafco defender and youthful referee Ken Ngwira had no choice but point at the deadly spot. Moyale’s Captain Timothy Nyirenda stepped up and converted the spot kick for the Lions of Kaning’ina to lead one nil.

The Salima based soldiers got their penalty in the 79th minute when Zikani Sichinga, formerly of Moyale Barracks, was brought down in the 18 metre box and it was Zikhole Ngulube who scored for Mafco.

One all it ended.

Speaking after the match, Assistant Coach for Mafco, Gift Kadammanja said it was not a difficult game but his charges missed a number of scoring opportunities. He added that Moyale Barracks were gifted a dubious penalty.

Moyale’s Assistant Coach Charles Kamanga said it was a tough and dull game as it was an all soldiers affair.

“Both sides never played their usual game but a point for us is not all that bad. We will keep on fighting to finish in the top eight,” he added.

Mafco are still on position 4 while Moyale Barracks are on position 7.

