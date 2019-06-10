Moyale shoot down Tigers: TNM Super League

Moyale Barracks Football Club, commonly known as the Lions of Kaning’ina, came from behind to win a home game against Mighty Tigers Football Club at Mzuzu Stadium on Sunday as they registered a 2-1 victory in the TNM Super League.

The first half of the game belonged to Mighty Tigers FC while the second was for the soldiers from Moyale Barracks who also call themselves the Lions of Kaning’ina Forest.

One would notice brilliant exchange of passes from Tigers in the first half right from the word go with a lot of pace in terrorising the goal area for the home side.

The Tigers got a vital free kick inside Moyale Barracks half after 25 minutes into the game. When the ball was floated into the 18 metre box, Shasimbiwe Kanyika flicked it with his head and Chikaiko Batson connected the flick with a first time right footed volley that was so difficult for goalkeeper Simeon Harawa to handle.

1-0 to the visitors.

The Tigers continued to attack the soldiers fiercely throughout the first half but when referee Mike Misinjo blew his whistle for recess it was still 1 nil on the scoreboard.

Moyale Barracks came into the second half a changed team as they attacked fiercely and controlled things in the middle of the park denying Tigers to play their fast flowing game as they did in the first half.

In the 67th minute, Moyale’s Deus Mkutu was brought down inside Tigers’ 18 meter box and referee Mike Misinjo had no option but to point to deadly spot. Moyale’s captain Gastin Simkonda converted from the spot kick to level the score line at 1-1.

The soldiers continued to pile pressure on the Tigers until they got a decisive free kick in the 90th minute, just about three metres away from the half way line inside Tigers’ half. Gastin Simkonda curved the ball into the six metre box and Wacheta Mwenefumbo was at the right spot to strongly head the ball past goalkeeper Christopher Mikuwa. 2-1 it ended in favour of Moyale Barracks.

Chikaiko Batson for Mighty Tigers FC was named man of the match.

Speaking to Nyasa Times after the match, Tigers coach Gerald Phiri Senior, said Moyale’s type of play was difficult to cope as they did not have a specific pattern.

“We have lost as a team and we cannot blame anybody. It’s not bad that we collected three points away against Mzuni FC but we should accept that we have lost to Moyale Barracks,” added Phiri.

Team Manager for Moyale Barracks, Victor Phiri, said his side was panicking in the first half but his side came hard in the second half to pile pressure on the Tigers who were defending too deep in their own half.

“We told our players at half time not to rush but build up and attack. We were second on the ball in the first half but in the second half we controlled things and played our game and managed to score two goals. We will continue to work hard in training so that we do even better in the forthcoming games,” retorted Phiri.

Mighty Tigers are still at the summit of the TNM Super League log table with 12 points from 9 games while Moyale Barracks is on position 7 with 10 points from 6 games.

Elsewhere, Karonga United beat visiting Masters Security by 2 goals to 1. Misheck Selemani and Chrispin Mhango scored for Karonga United while Amadu Makawa scored for Masters Security and Chrispin Ngushi for Karonga United was named man of the match.

Masters Security returns to Lilongwe with three points which they collected on Saturday when they beat Savenda Chitipa United 0-3 on Saturday with goals from Cuthbert Sineta, John Chalamanda and Sameer Phiri.

