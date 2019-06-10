Tigresses, Diamonds begin 2019 Rainbow Paints netball campaign  with fire

Blantyre-based netball heavyweights Kukoma Diamonds and Tigresses have started their 2019 title chase campaign in the Blantyre and Districts Netball League competition with fire after the two teams registered their first two consecutive wins in the first week matches played on Saturday and Sunday at Blantyre Youth Centre.

The league holders Diamonds recorded their victory having thrashed based side Prison Sisters on Saturday with a baptism of 72- 15 baskets before demolishing Shizaella Queens 79-14 baskets on Sunday.

Diamonds assistant coach Noel Mussa said their mission is “to repeat the 100 percent winning record in the league.”

Their counterpart Tigresses have also started the season with a good after they managed to beat Tropical Queens 35-30 baskets before collecting another maximum points on Sunday over Chilomoni Sisters with 64-28 baskets.

“It feels great to have won sucha tough match,” Tigreses coach Peace Chainga-Kaluwa said.

Tropical Queens coach Christina Nkwanda-Nsinji said they will come back stronger in their next fixtures.

One of the match awaited encounter and cracking fixture which attracted a lot netball followers during the first week was between Tigresses and Tropic Queens which was played on Saturday.

Tigresses relied in the services Beauty Basiyawo at the back while Beatrice Mpinganjira made a combination at the centre with the fast promising youngster Catherine Khofi as sniper Sindie Simtowe was given the responsibility of searching baskets upfront.

In the other hand Tropical Queens head coach Christina Mkwanda Nsinji featured her best squad which was lead by Malawi National Netball Team captain Joanah Kachilika and Thandie Galeta Saenda.

The two teams started their first quarter at a high note as they launched a serious attacking play which forced the quarter to end with a draw of 10-10 baskets.

But Tigresses came up with new ideas in the second quarter when it started playing a serious counter attack from the centre where Tropical Queens centre’s failed to contain the pressure engineered by Mpinganjira who was always confident on the ball and created a lot chances to her shooter’s that also helped her side to take a lead of 20-17 baskets.

However, the match was nearly turned into tempers in third quarter when all the sides were in serious search of more baskets. The two teams committed high number of fouls as the players were not giving each other any space and no wonder Tigresses star Beauty Basiyawo was given match orders after shouting bad words to one other umpires George Chiphwanya.

But despite playing with one player down Tigresses tried to control the match and managed to finish it with take the lead again with 27-24 baskets.

Tropical Queens continued struggling in the final quarter as Tigresses added an extra gear as it was coming wave after wave into Queen’s half and conquered the day after the final whistle with a margin of 35-30 baskets.

In other matches played on Saturday Polytechnic collected their first maximum points after beating new comers Vicky Sisters 28-25 baskets.

Here are the full results of the first week.

SATURDAY

Chileka Sisters 38-32 Machinjiri Sisters

Serenity Stars 34-36 Shizaella Queens

Polytechnic 28-25

Vicky Sisters

Kukoma Diamonds 72-15

Prison Sisters

Tigresses 35-30

Tropical Queens

SUNDAY

Tropical Queens 103-13

Machinjiri Sisters

Tigresses 64-28

Chilomoni Sisters

Kukoma Diamonds 79-14 Shizaella Queens

Serenity Stars 41-39 Chilomoni Sisters

Prison Sisters 58-16

Polytechnic

