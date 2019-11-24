Moyale worsens security for Masters in relegation battle

Masters Security Football Club from the capital of Malawi, Lilongwe, is now very insecure in the 2019 Pokopoko TNM Super League as they are glued at the bottom of the log table with only 17 points from 25 games.

The security masters were humiliated with 1-2 loss by Moyale Barracks Football Club on Saturday at Mzuzu Stadium with the owner of the club, Alfred Gangata, seated on the bench despite telling the nation that he had stopped sponsoring the team.

Just eleven minutes into the game, Sandress Munthali’s free kick found Brown Magaga on the right flank and his decent cross was easily tapped in by veteran Gastin Simkonda to put the soldiers in the lead.

In the 20th minute, Juma Yatina for Masters Security received a beautiful through ball after breaking the off side trap but, alone in front of Moyale’s goal, missed the target.

A minute later, youthful Gift Nyando for Moyale Barracks got the ball on the left flank and dribbled past two Masters Security players before unleashing a powerful volley that goalkeeper Bester Phiri failed to tame. 2 nil.

Allion Ntchefu could have reduced the arrears in the 25th minute but alone facing goalkeeper, Olise Nkhwazi, had his shot parried over the cross bar.

The visiting security masters scored their consolation goal four minutes before full time through Juma Yatina.

Speaking to Nyasa Times after the match, Masters Security Assistant Coach, Jabbir Maliro, said it was not a day for Masters Security.

“The players put up a gallant fight from the first whistle up to the last whistle. We conceded twogoals as a result of poor goalkeeping,” he added.

Assistant Coach for Moyale Barracks, Prichard Mwansa, said his side did not play well but was happy to collect maximum three points against the visitors.

“Our goalkeeping was good today but our defence didn’t play well. However it feels good to collect 3 points. We hope to do well in our remaining five games so that we can finish in the top four,” Mwansa said.

The Lions of Kaning’ina now have 37 points from 25 games and are on position 8.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :