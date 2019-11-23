State House director general’s wife gets second MBA: Chance Mukhito

State House director general Peter Mukhito’s wife, Chance has graduated with a second master’s degree this time in Business Administration from Esami University in Arusha, Tanzania.

The Mukhito residence now brags of three master’s degrees as Chance holds her first master’s degree in Supply Chain Management from Bolton University in UK which she obtained in 2014.

Mukhito himself graduated with MBA from the University of Chichester in UK in October 2019 after completing her Bachelor’sin Business Administration.

Despite their busy work schedules, the Mukhito family takes their little spare time ti advance their careers and encourages their subordinates to invest more in education as is a key to success.

The couple are former police officers and Mukhito the husband once served as the country’s Inspector General of Police during the reign of Bingu wa Mutharika.

