MP asks govt to name Area 18 interchange after Peter Mutharika
Member of Parliament for Blantyre North, Francis Phiso has asked Minister of Transport Sidik Mia to name the Area 18 interchange after immediate former president Peter Mutharika.
Phiso, a member of the opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), argued that he K7.6 billion Area 18 Traffic Interchange in Lilongwe was project initiated and championed by Mutharika.
He said it was “right and proper” to name the Area 18 Traffic Interchange after Mutharika.
Mia responded by saying it is not his mandate to name the interchange and that it is the President’s prerogative to name it whatever he wishes.
The Area 18 Cloverleaf Traffic Interchange is located at the site of the then Area 18 Roundabout. It boasts an upper road from Parliament Roundabout to Bingu National Stadium which was upgraded to dual carriageway.
The underpass also has a dual carriage on the M1 and is expected to be later connected to the planned Kanengo to Mchinji Roundabout dual carriageway.
Sidik Mia mizwanya the man is a veteran politician. His dexterity is just of a refined gentle man responding casually to a parliamentarian itching for political scores. DPP inadya pheni mwashishi chimsewu yes was more status symbol
Basi ikhale nkhani imeneyi. Bola ikhale Buleya Lule high way.
I object naming the Area 18 Interchange APM. It is in fact already named Presidential High Way. It is Malawians that have paid for the High Way and not Mutharika. He reputation should be burnt, ashes buried and forgotten. He is corrupt to the bone and had led to death and suffering of Malawians. He divided Malawi into tribal and regions blocks. His bro’s statue at Parliament must fall too.
the President Just name it
The president is pleased to name it kamuzu cloverleaf interchange. He has reiterated his position that this interchange was kamuzu’s idea longtime ago before he passed away, that is why he reserved the place as graveyard. “Zonse zimene nza kamuzu banda”
Please dont name it after APM, the motorists will become disoriented, rudderless, confused and totally out of touch with reality on that interchange. We dont need accidents.