Chakwera coy to censure Mnangagwa over Zimbabwe human rights abuses: ‘I am new kid on the block’

October 1, 2020 Wanga Gwede - Nyasa Times Be the first to comment

President Lazarus Chakwera has said he did not rebuke his Zimbabwean counterpart Emerson Mnangagwa, whose regime has come under international spotlight for human rights abuses, saying there were proper processes that need to be followed in tackling such issues.

State President Dr Lazarus Chakwera captured upon arrival at KIA from Zimbabwe-pic by Lisa Kadango
President Dr Lazarus Chakwera inspects the guard of honor upon arrival from Zimbabwe -pic by Lisa Kadango (2)
Vice President Chilima led the nation to welcome President Chakwera back home
President Lazarus Chakwera being welcomed by Vice President Saulos Chilima at KIA -pic by Lisa Kadango
President Lazarus Chakwera briefs members of press upon arrival at KIA from Zimbabwe-pic by Lisa Kadango (2)
Deputy Minister of Lands Abida Mia greets the Malawi leader upon arrival at KIA from Zimbabwe-pic by Lisa Kadango
Tonse Alliance members were present to welcome the Malawi leader at KIA-pic by Lisa Kadango

Two civil society organisations, Youth and Society and Centre for Human Rights and Rehabilitation- on Tuesday wrote Chakwera, asking him to use his two-day official visit in Harare to discuss with Mnangagwa on the need for his regime to stop attacking human rights defenders and respect human rights.

Speaking on Thursday on arrival at Kamuzu International Airport in Lilongwe said he has had fruitful bilateral talks with Zimbabwean President but did not censure him on human rights abuses.

He, however, said the topic on human rights came up during the discussions.

“You know that there is a process that takes place. I am a new kid on the block. I am learning in order to know what is going on with our neighbours.  The President himself last night responded to some of the issues,” Chakwera said.

He, however, could not divulge more, only adding that he had “lengthy discussions” in private as well as in the presence of others “particularly to do with human development and prosperity in the region. Integrating trade, making sure that our people relate well and issues to do with security in our region.”

President Chakwera, who will assume the Southern Africa Development Community (SADC) Chairmanship, next year, also had discussions with SADC ambassadors based in Zimbabwe.

Malawi and Zimbabwe share historical ties and before, both countries gained independence from Britain, they were under what was referred to as the Federation of Rhodesia and Nyasaland.

During his arrival, Chakwera was welcomed by the country’s second-in-command Saulos Chilima and supporters of the Tonse Alliance led government from MCP, UTM Party and People’s Party.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

0 0 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
shares
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Read previous post:
MP asks govt to name Area 18 interchange after Peter Mutharika

Member of Parliament for Blantyre North, Francis Phiso has asked Minister of Transport Sidik Mia to name the Area 18...

Close