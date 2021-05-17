MP Kawale wants Chizuma appointment reconsidered at PAC meeting

Dowa North East legislator and Malawi Congress Party (MCP) chief whip in the national assembly, Samuel Dalitso Kawale, has given notice that a motion to rescind the decision of not confirming Martha Chizuma as would-be director general of the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) be moved in the Public Appointments Committee (PAC) meeting on Monday, May 17.

Kawale, a member of the 20-member PAC, will move the motion high on the heels of mounting pressure from the citizenry that the Committee goofed and, therefore, should re-do the confirmation interview for Chizuma.

Chizuma, a professional with a Masters of Law degree and an impeccable track record as ombudsman, failed the confirmation interview after she scored 14.9 of the expected minimum 17 mark.

Nine of the 18 members present during the confirmation interview scored her 1 out of 25.

Notice of Motion

According to the notice by Kawale received by the Clerk of Parliament (CoP) on May 16, 2021, which Nyasa Times has seen, the Committee will proceed to reconsider Chizuma’s appointment after the motion is moved.

Reads the notice: “That in view of the developments surrounding the decision of the Public Appointments Committee not to confirm Ms Martha Chizuma as Director General of the Anti-Corruption Bureau which took place on 11th May 2021, this committee rescinds its decision not to confirm Ms Martha Chizuma and that consequently, this committee will proceed to reconsider her appointment and communicate the resultant decision to the House.”

Leader of the House, Richard Chimwendo Banda, last Wednesday moved that PAC furnish the House with a report on the reasons why they rejected Chizuma as ACB czar.

Parliament was supposed to resume business on Monday, May 17 after President Lazarus Chakwera opened its 49th session, but it will not as the country will honour the Eid ul-fitr holiday that was celebrated over the weekend.

Encouraging move

Malawians on social media have since hailed Kawale with most saying that they “will not rest until Chizuma is confirmed as ACB director.”

Stanley Onjezani Kenani wrote on his Facebook page that giving up was not an option.

In an earlier post, Kenani, in response to an exclusive interview PAC chair Joyce Chitsulo granted to Times Television broadcast on Saturday evening said much as she “spoke well,” it was clear that the Committee had not been “open, accountable and transparent” since the scoring was done in secret.

