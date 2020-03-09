MP Mpinganjira leads Ndirande clean-up campaign:  Cleans toilets at Kachere school

March 9, 2020 Jeromy Kadewere -Nyasa Times 3 Comments

Member of  Parliament for Blantyre City Centre Chipiliro Mpinganjira  joined the  Ndirande for Strategic Development Organisation for the ‘Keep Ndirande Clean’ initiative  where they cleaned some toilets of Kachere Primary School.

MP for the area Chipiliro Mpinganjira inspecting the school
MP Chipiliro Mpinganjira cleaning one of the toilets at Kachere Primary
One of the toilets in dilapidated state
MP Mpinganjira being briefed

Speaking to Nyasa Times, Mpinganjira , said they could not wait and watch rubbish accumulate around  the school , hence the decision to remove the garbage, especially in the toilets.

“We make part of the population of this great constituency, therefore, we decided to come and clean toilets at this school. As residents  of this township, we felt that keeping the environment clean is the responsibility of every individual,” said Mpinganjira.

Npinganjira also lobbied companies in his constituency to take a leading role in renovating some of the toilets  that  have outlived at the school.

“There are only five toilets at this school and two of them were built long time ago. Government is trying its part but we also need other stakeholders to support us,” said Mpinganjira.

Ndirande for Strategic Development   Organisation chairperson, Gerald Lobeni also urged companies at Makata Industrial Site to assist the school with new toilets.

“Our constituency is blessed with companies, but we need them also to give back to the community. One company can assist with cement with others also assisting in whatever assistance they can,” he said.

He said the two toilets which were built by National Bank of Malawi way back are in a dilapidated state.

In her  remarks,  Deputy Head Mistress, Lucy Chola commended the organization and the MP for the area  for cleaning the toilets at the school, which she  said, was pleasing.

“We are happy to see the Honorable Member setting an example to us, which is something that we have to emulate. We know that as a learning place, we need to keep the place tidy,” said  Chola.

The clean-up campaign is part  of  Sanitation and Hygiene  programme in Ndirande Township.

Kalulu Wadwala
Guest
Kalulu Wadwala

Ndirande needs better roads, Big hospital, mini stadium, big market , proper sewer system, maizeetc. This toilet visit will not change the life of ndix. We all know the sanitation challenges. Apart from new lines and a few individual houses who have proper toilets the rest are living hazardous. House and toilets face each other yet ndix cash movement in a day is in the excess of K1billion. How much tax goes to govt which does not come back to ndix. It’s sad that tax collected from the ndirande people’s does not benefit the people themselves

5 hours ago
James Banda
Guest
James Banda

Campaign make people do all sorts of things and the gullible will fall for this. Sad

5 hours ago
Mwana wa adadi
Guest
Mwana wa adadi

Ulemu wanu baba🙏🏽

5 hours ago