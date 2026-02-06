MP Mumba Slams NEEF Over Loans to Politicians, Calls Name Changes Political Stunt

Mzimba Central legislator Vitumbiko Mumba has publicly slammed the National Economic Empowerment Fund (NEEF) over claims that it has been providing loans to Members of Parliament and Cabinet ministers—loans meant, according to NEEF’s own mandate, for ordinary and undeserving Malawians.

Mumba questioned the integrity of the fund during a parliamentary session, pointing out a glaring contradiction between the practice of loaning politicians and the statement by NEEF CEO Kaisi Sadala, who has repeatedly said the institution exists to empower everyday citizens struggling to access financial support.

“This fund is supposed to help ordinary Malawians—farmers, small entrepreneurs, women and youth—but here we are seeing MPs and ministers benefiting while ordinary citizens wait in vain. How can this be justified?” Mumba demanded.

In response, Sadala defended the institution, insisting that NEEF conducts thorough vetting and proper identification to ensure loans go to deserving beneficiaries. However, Mumba remained unconvinced, arguing that such explanations do little to hide the reality that public resources are being diverted to political elites.

Mumba also criticized the repeated rebranding of NEEF, arguing that changing the institution’s name is nothing more than a political gimmick, with no measurable benefit to the nation or its citizens. “These cosmetic changes do not create jobs, boost businesses, or help Malawians who truly need support. It is politics masquerading as reform,” he said.

Observers say Mumba’s scathing remarks highlight growing frustration among legislators and citizens alike over what many perceive as mismanagement, elitism, and politicization of public funds. With NEEF under intense scrutiny, questions remain about whether the fund is fulfilling its original mandate to economically empower Malawi’s ordinary people.

