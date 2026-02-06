ISAMA President Calls for Professionalism in Private School Management

Independence Schools Association of Malawi (ISAMA) President, Bishop Wycliff Chimwendo, has urged private school owners to uphold professionalism in the management of their institutions.

He made the call on Friday in Blantyre during an ISAMA divisional meeting that brought together private school owners, directors and principals.

Chimwendo emphasized the need to recruit qualified and professional teachers and administrators, improve school infrastructure, and ensure good working conditions for staff.

He also appealed to school owners to pay teachers fairly and comply with labour laws, noting that parents entrust schools with their children and expect quality education in return.

The meeting attracted corporate partners including Medical Aid Society of Malawi (MASM), Malawi Assemblies of God University (MAGU) and Fed Steel Engineering.

Fed Steel Engineering reaffirmed its commitment to supplying durable, high-quality school furniture to enhance learning environments.

Fed Steel Engineering Director Fedson Selwin said their company is dedicated to ensuring that schools use well-designed and durable desks, tables, bunk beds and other steel products that can withstand long-term use.

“As a company, our wish is to make sure that schools are using quality and durable furniture that adds value to the learning environment,” Selwin said.

ISAMA has been holding similar meetings across all education divisions as part of efforts to improve standards and professionalism in private schools nationwide.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :