Electricity Comes to Nkhatabay Mpamba: Mtambalika Hails Government for Transforming Communities

Nkhatabay Mpamba Constituency has taken a giant leap toward development, thanks to the swift response of the government to calls for electricity expansion. Member of Parliament Jacob Mtambalika praised the Ministry of Energy for acting decisively to bring power to underserved areas, describing the milestone as a game-changer that will uplift communities and drive national growth.

“I am pleased that the government is moving quickly to implement projects that bring dignity to citizens and strengthen progress across multiple sectors,” Mtambalika said. He highlighted that his previous appeals for electricity connections in Matete, Lwambazi, and Nkhwale have already produced results, with ESCOM installing a new transformer at Nkhwale.

While celebrating this achievement, Mtambalika urged the ministry to maintain momentum by considering additional transformers for Matete, Lwambazi, and Kawinga (Chombe), ensuring that more communities benefit from reliable electricity.

Local leaders also hailed the development. Group Village Headman Mweza of Nkhwale described the arrival of electricity as a turning point for local economic growth, saying it will empower residents, attract businesses, and improve livelihoods.

With electricity reaching these communities, Nkhatabay Mpamba is now poised for economic transformation, improved quality of life, and stronger local development, highlighting what is possible when leadership, advocacy, and government action align.

